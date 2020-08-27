SELINSGROVE — Accused double murderer Christopher T. Fernanders is out of the hospital and being held without bail at Snyder County Prison.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, is scheduled to appear at a Sept. 29 preliminary hearing at the Snyder County Courthouse on first-degree homicide charges for fatally shooting his former wife, Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, of Mifflinburg.
The killings took place in the parking lot of a Monroe Township restaurant on July 10.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch confirmed that Fernanders, who was wounded by a legally armed witness shortly after the couple was gunned down, was released from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville last Wednesday.
Fernanders, who could face the death penalty, had been guarded by two county corrections officers since he was charged with the killings.
Attorneys Edward "E.J." Rymsza, of Williamsport, and Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, have been appointed to his defense by the court. Rymsza is certified to handle death penalty cases.
Troy Sprenkle, the man who shot and wounded Fernanders, will not be charged.