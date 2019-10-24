SELINSGROVE — A 61-year-old Palmyra man charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint as she changed her baby's diaper in a Monroe Township shopping mall parking lot has waived the charges to Snyder County Court.
Dave K. Kochel was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with felony robbery and aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from the holdup of a woman as she changed her infant's diaper in the back of her vehicle parked in a lot at Monroe Marketplace.
After handing over her wallet and car keys, the woman was able to take down the license plate of the vehicle the armed robber sped away in. A short time later, police stopped Kochel and recovered items belonging to the victim, police said.
Kochel, who is represented by chief public defender Peter Kay, waived the preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove on Wednesday. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 cash.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21 in county court.
— MARCIA MOORE