While AccuWeather reports the coming snowstorm will be impressive, a meteorologist said there is no chance it will strike the Valley with as much power as the blizzard in December.
"We were forecasting 8 to 12 inches but recent data has been predicted a lot of snow and I would not be shocked if you get a foot of snow and more because this will be a long-duration event," meteorologist Brett Rossio said. "This will start around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. (Sunday) and continue through Monday night. This is a long-lasting storm and we are concerned the snow totals will be high."
Rossio said meteorologists continued to be concerned as the storm approached Pennsylvania.
"It will turn heavy overnight and the Monday morning commute will be awful," he said. "There is going to be quite a bit of cold air with it so when you have colder temperatures it accumulates efficiently. In this case the colder the air will lead to more accumulation with a powdery snowfall."
The National Weather Service Saturday issued a winter storm warning, which will be in effect from 3 a.m. Sunday to around 5 a.m. Tuesday. During that time, motorists are warned that driving may be difficult and are urged to exercise caution.
Rossio said temperatures will remain cold through Thursday and then a slight warm-up with rain will hit the Valley Friday.
And then another storm may be on its way, he said. "We are already tracking another storm but, right now, it looks to be on the warmer side."
In Sunbury, Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, said the city will not declare any emergency.
"We will take it like any other snowfall and begin plowing until it stops," he said. "People have to be patient and we will get to it as soon and as fast as we can. People will be able to dig out after the snow stops."
Sunbury street department supervisor Steve Welker said the range in snow predictions is wide-enough and he is not suggesting any state of emergency.
"We are prepared and pulling 12-hour shifts and as of right now people do not have to move their vehicles," he said. "Nothing has been consistent with this storm so we are waiting but prepared and we will let people know as the storm hits."