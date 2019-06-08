Attorney Peter Kay is taking over as Snyder County public defender.
Kay has served as an assistant public defender under attorney Matt Slivinski for the past 2 1/2 years and will take over the top post on Monday.
He went before the county salary board on Thursday to ask that his current salary of $51,000 be bumped up when he takes over the added responsibilities.
The board, consisting of Commissioners Joe Kantz, Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Lee Knepp, and Treasurer Debra Kratzer, approved the pay increase to $55,000.
The public defender office's caseload is expected to rise about 25 percent, said Kay.
In 2018, the office received 474 applications and handled 236 adult criminal cases and 34 juvenile cases.
"We do expect a significant increase," Kay said, citing the loss of more than 900 Wood-Mode jobs. "With people out of work we do see a rise in crime."
First assistant district attorney Brian Kerstetter also asked for a raise but was asked for more time by the salary board.
Kerstetter has worked 15 years for the county and said as an enforcer of the law, he should be earning a wage comparable to local police officers in the surrounding counties which he said is an average of $56,461.
Kerstetter is paid $43,000.
"Brian is invaluable to me," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch who supported the pay raise.
Kantz said the board has considered increasing the first assistant district attorney pay to match the assistant public defender.
The salary board will reconsider the request at a subsequent meeting.