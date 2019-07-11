SELINSGROVE — Minor League Baseball's Harrisburg Senators will honor the Selinsgrove Seals baseball team for their state title win during the Aug. 3 game against Richmond Flying Squirrels.
The on-field recognition will take place during the game at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
In an effort to financially support the Seals baseball team, a special link at groupmatics.events/event/selinsgrovebaseball has been created. For every $11 ticket purchased, $4 will be donated to the Selinsgrove team.
— MARCIA MOORE