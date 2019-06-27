SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) won first in the state and in the top four campaigns nationally for its Move The Line organ donation awareness campaign.
PRSSA held an awareness event on campus in April to encourage students, faculty and staff to register as organ donors. Students conducted research, created a logo, theme and a variety of promotional pieces to raise awareness. Their campaign included on-campus outreach as well as a social media component.
Donate Life Pennsylvania, a collaborative initiative between the Gift of Life Donor Program, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, and the state departments of Health and Transportation chose the chapter as the top winner for the $1,000 prize.
Awards will be given in October at the PRSSA National Conference in San Diego at which time the national award winner will be announced.
PRSSA is a national organization with approximately 300 chapters in colleges and universities across the United States. The organization's mission is to advance the public relations profession by developing ethically responsible pre-professionals who champion diversity, strive for outstanding education and advocate for the profession. On campus, PRSSA assists student organizations with promotion and provides professional skills development programs for its members.
— MARCIA MOORE