SELINSGROVE—Susquehanna University is ranked as the No. 2 university in Pennsylvania for getting a job, according to Zippia Inc.’s latest ranking, The 10 Best Colleges for Jobs in Pennsylvania for 2019.
Zippia operates a website with career information for professionals across industries.
“This ranking demonstrates that a liberal arts and sciences education is one of the best investments a student can make in preparing for a career,” said Madeleine Rhyneer, vice president for enrollment and student financial services. “Students at colleges like Susquehanna get in-depth study in their specific area of interest, as well as the intellectual and practical skills—such as communication, analytical and problem-solving skills — that help them adapt throughout their lives to a highly competitive and ever-changing workplace.”
Using data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard tool, Zippia searched for the college in each state with the highest-listed job placement ratings, looking specifically at employment levels 10 years past graduation. Zippia limited the analysis to the 121 public and nonprofit, four-year institutions in Pennsylvania that offer at least a bachelor’s degree.
Susquehanna’s Class of 2017 outcomes show that 97.9 percent were employed or in graduate or professional school. More specifically, 69.4 percent reported being employed and 23.8 percent said they were enrolled in a graduate or professional program. The remaining 4.7 percent were participating in postgraduate internships and fellowships and compensated volunteer programs.