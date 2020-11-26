SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) announced that all appointments will be conducted either online or by telephone until further notice.
CAA continues to provide housing, energy, transportation, employment, education and service navigation assistance. Appointments for these services and more can be made by calling 570-374-0181.
CAA follows guidance issued by federal and state agencies as well as Community Action Program Legal Services regarding its response to COVID-19. All CDC PPE guidelines are followed including the use of masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing. All employees and customers are asked to perform a self-temperature screening before visiting.
To stay updated on CAA’s operations, follow www.facebook.com/unionsnydercaa, visit www.union-snydercaa.org or call 570-374-0181. Specific COVID mitigation questions and concerns should be directed to Sue Auman, executive director, at sauman@union-snydercaa.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO