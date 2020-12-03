SELINSGROVE — Donors gifted $1,075.92 to the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency on Giving Tuesday. Funds will be used to help families in Union and Snyder counties with emergency needs for housing, transportation, food and utilities, according to the organization.
The Community Action Agency expects the need to continue in 2021, especially as a surge in COVID-19 continues. The agency asks for additional donations and will count all donations received this week to its Giving Tuesday campaign.
Donate online at www.donorbox.org/together-caa.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO