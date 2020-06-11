Protests condemning racism and police brutality continue Saturday with a planned demonstration at Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park that organizers hope will be the largest gathering yet in the Valley.
The Milton group, If Not Us, Then Who?, planned the event for 2 to 5 p.m. They also organized recent protests in Milton and Mifflinburg.
Group member Kareem Williams Jr. said his organization is looking beyond public demonstrations. If Not Us, Then Who? plans to expand Saturday on initiatives and changes they hope to accomplish.
A priority, Williams said, is inspiring Valley residents of color to seek election to public office.
“We want people of color in positions of power in our communities. We don’t have many in any position of power within our communities,” Williams said.
Luis Medina serves as president of Lewisburg Borough Council. Council members appointed him to the leadership role at the start of 2020. Elected to council in 2017, he’s one of few persons of color or openly gay persons serving in public office in the Valley.
Medina joined a highly contested race for Union County Board of Commissioners in 2019.
“That’s what I was hoping to inspire in Union County and throughout the area,” Medina said of the goal identified by Williams.
Medina demonstrated with others in the borough at Routes 15 and 45 on May 31, the day of the Milton protest. He held a sign reading “Black Lives Matter, Too.”
“For us as local leaders, it’s important that we do say Black Lives Matter and why,” Medina said, citing systemic racism. “George Floyd was just the tip of the iceberg.”
Floyd, an unarmed black male, suffocated beneath the weight of Derek Chauvin as the on-duty police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck May 25 outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was fired and is charged with murder. Three other officers on the scene have since also been arrested and charged in the incident.
About two dozen protesters gathered Thursday afternoon for a protest at Routes 15 and 45 including Max Gustafson and Elijah Comas, son of borough councilman Jordi Comas. Gustafson and Elijah Comas said they regularly demonstrate at the intersection the past few weeks and both said they’d attend Saturday’s protest at Hufnagle Park.
“If you look around at what’s happening in the country, black Americans have been treated very badly and have been for decades and decades. We can’t stay silent. We have to stand in solidarity,” Gustafson said.
“It’s important to show that this movement isn’t going to go away. The work, especially for white people like myself and many of us, the work of standing in solidarity with black Americans persists throughout our lifetimes,” Comas said.
More than 92 percent of residents identify as white alone in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, according to demographic data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Union County is the most diverse though predominantly white: 86.9 percent white alone, 6.4 percent black or African American alone, 6.7 percent identifying as other specific races or more than one race.
Valley protests reflect those demographics as many white persons protest in support of persons of color. The protests aren’t welcomed by all. Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel posted a public condemnation on the district’s website against a video created by one current and one now-former student mocking the protest movement.
The school board met Tuesday and some guests spoke in support of the movement, Lichtel said. A review of the district’s curriculum continues. Lichtel said administrators identified some coursework that addresses racism and diversity. He said they’ll work towards expanding lessons on the topics in a more comprehensive approach across all grade levels.
“I think what we want to really review is how holistic our approach is and how it’s used from kindergarten through 12th grade so it’s not just one course here and there,” Lichtel said.