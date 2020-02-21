SHAMOKIN DAM — Dorothy Douglas thought for four days that she lost half a century worth of memories when she dropped a 14-karat gold charm bracelet on Valentine's Day.
Over the weekend, she retraced her steps, searched through garbage and recycling, called the police and countless shops, and had friends and family put posts on Facebook. Ultimately, she put an ad into Tuesday's Daily Item and Bill Losch called that morning, telling her he and his sister-in-law found the jewelry on Market Street in Lewisburg.
"I'm such a happy camper," said Douglas, 75, of Lewisburg, on Friday when the pair returned her bracelet in the parking lot of Hoss's Steak and Seahouse in Shamokin Dam. "It's just so wonderful to know there are honest people in this world. I did lose it and was able to get it back."
"We knew it belonged to someone and it really meant something," said Bill Losch, 84, of McAlisterville in Juniata County.
Douglas was 21 when she purchased the bracelet in Europe. She traveled for three months with a roommate, now deceased, from country to country, picking up gold charms in each location. She added charms throughout the following years.
The 16 charms include Eiffel Tower charm from France, a bowler hat charm from England, a bagpipe charm from Scotland, a shamrock charm from Ireland, a beer mug from Germany and a Leaning Tower of Pisa charm from Italy. When she graduated from the nursing program from the University of Maryland, she received a Florence Nightingale hat charm and a diploma charm to add to the bracelet.
On Feb. 14, Douglas wore the bracelet when she was meeting with a friend at Elizabeth's American Bistro between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. When she returned home, she realized the charm bracelet was missing.
After a weekend of searching and phone calls, the ad was placed in The Daily Item on the first page of Tuesday's classified section. It was a small advertisement, only about an inch tall, that listed her message and phone number.
It read: "LOST. In Lewisburg; a gold bracelet on Valentines Day on Market Street between Purity and Elizabeth's or P.O. parking lot. Please call."
Bill and Hulda Losch called her that morning.
They went to Lewisburg that day for a medical appointment and went to the Barnes and Noble Bookstore on Market Street between 11:45 a.m. and 12 noon. The bracelet was on the sidewalk outside the bookstore. He said he took it home with him and planned to have his grandson put it on Facebook, but they saw the advertisement on Tuesday and called right away.
"It was the right thing to do," said Bill Losch.