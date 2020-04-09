Pennsylvania hospitals stand to lose up to $2 billion each month from lost revenue and emergency spending on equipment and supplies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a hospital and health system advocate.
Andy Carter, president and CEO, Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), called on the state to waive certain tax payments that would save hospitals an estimated $500 million, establish a Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund in addition to the $50 million medical equipment fund already in place, and establish liability protections for health care providers.
Pennsylvania’s initial fund is for immediate needs. The additional emergency fund would serve as a last-stop resource for hospitals in fiscal failure due to the coronavirus response.
“It won’t take long for some hospitals to collapse,” Carter said during a media call Thursday. “This staggering amount of loss greatly overshadows anything we’ve experienced before.”
Many hospitals suspended elective surgeries to dedicate labor, equipment and supply resources for an anticipated surge of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a respiratory disease that’s proven deadly in severe cases.
Evangelical Community Hospital, for example, attributes 30 percent of its revenue to elective surgeries and procedures. Other hospitals rely on this for 60 percent or more of annual revenue, according to the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
“When you shut down a hospital to the degree we’ve been shut down, you’re going to need relief,” Evangelical’s President and CEO Kendra Aucker previously said.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, previously said he supports the initiative.
Carter likened the proposed state fund to the estimated $100 billion emergency fund included in the federal CARES Act. An estimated $30 billion of that funding will soon be released to hospitals based on the extent of individual facilities’ Medicare claims, Carter said. That won’t help facilities that don’t predominantly serve Medicare patients like children’s hospitals, he added.
“We really face a potential calamity if we don’t do everything we can to reduce the demand on our health care delivery system,” Carter said.
Carter said HAP is working to identify manufacturing facilities that can create supplies and equipment for frontline medical workers. He said an executive order mandating sharing of supplies largely aligns with existing mutual aid partnerships already in place.
Allocation isn’t the challenge, Carter said, supply levels are the challenge.
“It is widely known that the supply of personal protective equipment is stretched thin and demand is very high. We fully expect that demand to continue to rise,” Carter said.