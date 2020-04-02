SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency announced it will offer delivery of Basic Needs Bags beginning Monday to eligible residents of Union and Snyder counties.
The Community Action Agency (CAA) will only deliver to households who are affected by COVID-19 in some way and demonstrate an urgent need for supplies.
Recipients must live in remote locations, lack transportation, have lost income due to COVID-19, are ill or taking care of someone who is ill, elderly or at-risk of falling ill.
Bags include non-perishable food, diapers on request, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies. This service is intended to provide supplemental goods to residents in need in between scheduled food distributions throughout the counties.
To request a Basic Needs Bag, call 2-1-1 or 570-374-0181. Delivery drivers are vetted and healthy CAA staff or CORE Susquehanna AmeriCorps members. Drivers will be equipped with donated cloth masks and gloves. Deliveries will be left outside to avoid any person-to-person contact.