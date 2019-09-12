SELINSGROVE — An alleged threat by a Selinsgrove Middle School student on Tuesday did not reach the borough police until Wednesday evening, prompting a call for better communication among school and law enforcement officials.
Selinsgrove Borough Police Chief Thomas Garlock said he wasn't informed about the alleged threat of a weapon being used at the middle school until after school officials notified state police.
"Being reactive is not the position law enforcement should be in," said Garlock, noting that any threat at Selinsgrove Area School buildings is within his department's jurisdiction.
Superintendent Chad Cohrs said the school district police officers notified state troopers in Selinsgrove about the alleged threat on Wednesday because the student who made the alleged threat resided outside the borough.
Under the school district protocol, Cohrs said, the law enforcement notified is dependent on where the student making the alleged threat resides.
Cohrs said the threat reported on Tuesday by other students to school officials was initially investigated by the school district police.
"The situation was taken care of by district and state police but on Wednesday other students were talking about it," he said.
The reports "went viral" on social media, Cohrs said, and spurred calls to the Safe2Say Something state reporting program for school violence prevention.
The state police came to the middle school on Wednesday to investigate and while the threats were determined to be invalid, he said, and the middle school student who made the threat was disciplined.
Piecuch said, after hearing from concerned parents on Wednesday, he called Cohrs and borough police. There will be a debriefing "within the next week or two" on how the incident was handled Piecuch said Thursday.
In hindsight, Cohrs said, Selinsgrove borough police should have been notified of an alleged threat within its jurisdiction.
Asked why the alleged threat and the school's handling of it weren't made public on Tuesday to alleviate parent and student concern, Cohrs said, "I don't know if we had enough information Tuesday to address it publicly."
A planned meeting coordinated by Piecuch involving Selinsgrove Area and Susquehanna University administrators, school district, university, borough and state law enforcement, Snyder County Emergency Management, 911, Children and Youth and juvenile probation officials has been in the works for weeks and will be held to develop protocols and address how agencies will respond to emergencies.
In the meantime, Garlock said he would like to have a new memorandum of agreement in place with the school district, which has been out of date since July to address established procedures on how local police respond to issues that arise at the school.
"It's important that due to the flux associated with school district police (which has recently had its arrest powers suspended by the state) that we have better communication among police agencies," he said.