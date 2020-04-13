A staff member at the Federal Correction Institute at Allenwood has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Paul Marvin, president of Local 4047 at the medium-security prison where the staff member works, was not available for comment Monday.
Brian Hart, the president of the union representing corrections officers at U.S. Penitentiary at Allenwood, a maximum-security prison in the same complex where one officer was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, said staff was notified of the second confirmed diagnosis on Friday.
Few other details were divulged, he said.
Following the announcement, Hart said, all movement of staff at the two prisons and the low-security facility on the complex, was limited.
He's still concerned that necessary protections are being taken to keep staff safe.
"We all still get screened at the same place," he said of the officers and staff entering the complex.
Hart said his facility was notified on Monday that three staff members will be going to work at a short-staffed prison in New York City that has had several inmates and staff test positive for the disease.
"My concern is that they will get exposed and not be quarantined for 14 days before returning to work here," he said.
As of Monday afternoon, 13 federal inmates have died from COVID-19 and 388 federal inmates and 201 staff have tested positive for the disease nationwide, according to the BOP website.
The first reported death of a Pennsylvania inmate due to the virus was also announced Monday as the state Department of Corrections (DOC) identified the 67-year-old African-American victim as serving a life sentence for first-degree murder at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County.
The inmate died Wednesday at the Einstein Medical Center with the cause of death reported as acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19 with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis, the DOC said.
According to the DOC website, there are no confirmed cases at State Correctional Institution at Coal Township in Northumberland where four employees and one inmate have tested negative for the disease as of Monday afternoon.
The USP Allenwood officer who tested positive last month has taken a job at another federal prison and is no longer working at Allenwood.