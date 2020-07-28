NEW BERLIN — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association has canceled its annual pig roast due to COVID-19.
The pig roast has been held every year in New Berlin since 1980 and is the GSV chapter's largest fundraiser.
Hundreds of alumni, family and friends attend the event, so to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf's order barring gatherings of more than 250 people it has been canceled.
“There’s nothing we like better than connecting face to face with other Penn State alumni,” chapter president CurtRothermel said. “But right now, the most important thing for all of us is to stay safe and healthy. When the time is right, we look forward to resuming our normal schedule of meetings and activities.”
In the meantime, he encourages area alumni to stay safe and healthy and keep up with coronavirus information for the Penn State community at virusinfo.psu.edu keep up with GSV chapter news by visiting gsvpsc.com, the chapter’s Facebook page and its Twitter page at @GSVPSC.
— MARCIA MOORE