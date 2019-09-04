By Marcia Moore
MIDDLEBURG — More than 20 supporters and opponents of a Middleburg man charged with 84 counts of animal cruelty showed up at a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.
So many witnesses and interested parties were expected at the hearing for John Stahl, 54, that the hearing was moved from District Judge Lori Hackenberg’s office in Middleburg to a hearing room in the nearby courthouse.
No testimony was given since Stahl waived the charges which were transferred to county court.
Stahl was charged with four counts each of felony aggravated and misdemeanor cruelty to animals; 14 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and 62 summary violations of neglect of animals.
Stahl is scheduled to appear before Hackenberg for a preliminary arraignment at 2 p.m. Sept. 3. and other counts after a neighbor reported seeing neglected animals on his Washington Township property in July.
State police at Selinsgrove investigated and found several animals, including dogs and calves, in poor condition and without available food or water.
Two cows later died, one boxer required emergency surgery and a husky may need to have a leg amputated, court records said.
Stahl told police that he had “gotten behind” in the barn. He had no comment on Tuesday.
Eleven dogs and three calves will be turned over to Haven 2 Home and Ashburn’s Animals, police said.