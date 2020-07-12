PENNS CREEK — Seven-year-old Cendall Crater's smile was evident despite the mask she wore while visiting T&D's Cats of the World Saturday afternoon.
"Ooh, look at the lion," she said as an African lion and another big cat lounged near the fence.
Audrey Crater and Eric Confer, both of Spring Mills, brought the young girl out to see the exotic animals at the wild refuge that is celebrating 30 years.
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and today, owner Terry Mattive is providing live entertainment, children's games, food and refreshments at the animal sanctuary located at 363 Mountain Road, Penns Creek. Admission is $10 for everyone 3 and older.
Several visitors said it was their first time.
"I love it," said Tina Snyder, of Hughesville. "My boyfriend surprised me."
Colbey Russell, of Mifflinburg, hadn't been to the refuge since preschool and decided to bring his wife, Kayla, and their young daughter, Emma.
"We've been reading books about lions and tigers. Now that she's a little older we're doing family activities," he said.
Megan Drew, of Lewisburg, grew up near T&D's and could hear the lions roar at times.
"I haven't been back here in about 25 years. It's expanded a lot," said Drew's mother, Bonnie Drew, also of Lewisburg, who plans a return visit with other family members.
Jenn Mattive Beaver, who works at the refuge founded by her father three decades ago, said the crowd was steady throughout the day.
"We're not going to get record numbers but that's not what this is all about," said Mattive. "It's about the animals and family."
Fred and Jason Yoder will perform today at 1 p.m. as the anniversary celebration continues.