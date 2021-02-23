MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Conservation District's annual seedling and plant sale is underway.
Seedling offerings include Norway spruce, tulip poplar, pin oak, American hazelnut, Chinese chestnut, Dolgo crabapple, butternut and winterberry, as well as firestorm apple and red haven peach fruit trees, deer plot mix, wilfdflower seed mix and bluebird boxes, soil testing kits and rigid mesh tube protection.
Order forms and plant descriptions are available on the district's Facebook page, at www.snyderconservation.org and select orders may be made online or by calling 570-837-3000, ext 110.
Orders will be accepted until March 26 and all sales are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pickup of nursery stock will be at the district office located at 10541 Route 522 in Middleburg on Wednesday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 15 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m
All proceeds from the sale support the conservation district's educational outreach programs.