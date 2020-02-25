Another winter storm will sweep across the northeastern portion of the country over the next few days and once again any significant snowfall will brush northern Pennsylvania and leave the Valley dry.
It follows a similar winter pattern that has dropped little snow in the Valley, just 5 inches of snow in Harrisburg this winter and a foot in Williamsport. Both are well below season averages, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin.
The dry winter has allowed Valley municipalities to save materials traditionally spread across roads in the winter — cinders, salt and brine — and money on material and overtime for staffers who've rarely been behind plows.
"We've had seven or eight events so far where the Public Works Department had to treat the roads with materials," Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said. "Of those, only 2 required plowing. The rest of the events were ice-related."
Lowthert said Lewisburg workers have used 216 tons of road salt so far during the 2019-20 winter. Last winter, they used 500 tons of road salt. "We estimate the current usage is well below the usage level from last season at this time," he said.
In Sunbury, City Manager Jody Ocker said the city had to make an additional $13,000 purchase of salt in December 2018 just to get through last winter. No extra material has been needed this year, she said.
"We are cautiously optimistic but know that we could still be hit with winter storms through April," she said.
Martin, a meteorologist based out of State College, said the Valley has remained snow-free this season because of a high-pressure system than has remained parked along the coast and the southeastern United States.
"It's been very persistent and highly abnormal," he said. "All the storms track across the northern Rockies, the northern Great Lakes, Northern New York and New England. Usually, every few weeks the pattern changes and storms move farther south. But the southern boundary for most of these storms has been Bradford or Mansfield."
Martin said Williamsport has had 12 inches of snow this year, well down from its usual 26.8 inches. In Harrisburg, just 5.1 inches of snow has fallen (average of 23.8 inches at this point) and 5.3 inches in Allentown (25.8 inch average). In Philadelphia, only a third of an inch of snow has fallen all season. Usually, the city has 18.3 inches of snow.
Martin said the potential for big snowstorms typically diminishes around the middle of March, but it's not uncommon to see snow in the region until April.
Saving money, material
“We have 100 more tons of salt stored than we did last year,” Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious said. “We have saved about $17,000 in labor costs so far on overtime as well.”
Brosious, who also heads the streets department, said the city is using the money to invest back into equipment.
“That money is going to fix things we needed,” he said. “In the long run the better the equipment works the more money this will save for taxpayers.”
Brosious said he is thrilled the winter has been mild, but not so thrilled for the kids.
“It is a shame they haven’t been able to go sled down Line Street yet,” he joked.
Line Street is a popular spot during major snowstorms as the councilman who is in charge of the streets department for the past 50 years has been able to close the street and allow residents to take out their sleds and enjoy the winter day.
Sunbury's Department of Public Works Supervisor Steve Welker said the savings are being reinvested.
"We’ve reinvested into the department and tried to update some of our equipment," he said. "New tires. New salt spreaders. New drop spreader which reduces the amount of salt we use. The equipment is getting service that it’s needed for years."
Impact on farming
The mild dry winter has even had an impact on farming, including the potential for greater disease in crops because insects and weeds haven't been killed by the cold.
"The lack of snow and freezing temperatures can impact farmers in several ways," Eric Nyerges, Conservation District Manager of Union County, said. "The warm temperatures keep the soil warmer and this prevents insects and weeds from being killed off over the winter. This can mean greater disease pressure on the crops later this year requiring more intense management by the farmers that may increase input costs (like pesticide and herbicide) and possibly produce lower yields."
Nyerges said it can also make the decision of when to plant more difficult for farmers.
"The warmer soil temperatures can mean earlier plant growth and weed activity enticing farmers to plant earlier, but that has to be balanced with the possibility of short cold snaps again in late March/early April making it tricky on when to plant," he said. "Finally, the lack of snowpack may impact groundwater recharge producing drier conditions."
Daily Item reporters Francis Scarcella and Eric Scicchitano and managing editor Bill Bowman contributed to this story.