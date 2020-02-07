MIDDLEBURG — On a tour last month of a five-story apartment building in Philadelphia built at Apex Modular Homes of PA, Franky Canepa checked the floors closely.
"They weren't squeaking," the Apex employee recalled with a smile.
Canepa and 45 colleagues and some spouses were treated to the tour by Apex owner Lynn Kuhns who wanted his employees to get the chance to see their completed work.
The 58,000-square-foot building is composed of 96 modules that make up 75 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all built at the Middleburg plant off Route 522 that employs 125.
"They never get to see what they create and I wanted them to see the magnitude of the size," said Kuhns.
"We see the small picture so it was good to see it all put together," said Scott Goodling, a quality control inspector.
The group traveled to Philadelphia in two buses on January 26 and spent the afternoon walking through the apartment building.
Jeremy Hendricks has worked at Apex for 20 years and used to set up the modules on the property but has never visited an Apex building with other employees.
"It's pretty special," he said of the tour provided by Kuhns. "It's letting people take pride in their work and definitely builds morale."
Kuhns has been to the site several times but wanted to share the experience with employees.
"No company is anything without employees," said Kuhns, who learned a few things on the trip.
As Canepa inspected the floors he'd built he told his boss that he always leaves something on each floor he builds.
"I put my signature on one joist of every floor," he said.
He got the idea years ago while demolishing a building and finding the names of people that constructed it.