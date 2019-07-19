Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins inspired future generations of Americans to become astronauts.
Jim Pawelczyk, who flew into space in 1998 and is now a professor at Penn State University, was 9 years old when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. "I remember the moon landing very well because we got to stay up late to watch it on TV. I was inspired by the early astronauts. Absolutely. Let's face it, the entire decade of the sixties really was consumed with the idea of landing on the moon.
"So it was everywhere," he said. "It was very influential in my early career and in my becoming an astronaut."
Pawelczyk's mission was named STS-90, a space shuttle mission aboard Columbia. The 16-day mission marked the last flight of the European Space Agency's Spacelab laboratory module, which had first flown on Columbia on STS-9, and was also the last daytime landing for Columbia.
Pawelczyk came in as a "science guy," he said. "I was looking into some problems associated with astronauts in flight. For me, science and space was a great mix."
He did finally get to meet Armstrong and Aldrin while he was in training.
"Buzz was in a league of his own, very energetic," Pawelczyk recalled. "We younger astronauts were very impressed by Armstrong. Neil was a very thoughtful, reflective person and there was a depth about him as an individual. He was a very humble person."
Like Pawelczyk, Lee Morin was "very much inspired to become an astronaut by the Apollo 11 crew," he said on Monday, from NASA in Houston.
Morin was a teenager, living with his parents in Algiers, Algeria — his father was a career foreign service officer — when the moon landing occurred.
At that time the U.S. did not have an embassy in Algeria, which did not recognize the United States.
"We were under the Swiss flag," Morin recalled. "But the moon landing was of tremendous interest to people on the streets. People were riveted to it on TV. The Algerians were very upbeat and positive about the moon landing. I remember very clearly the impact that it had on the local people."
Communications with the Russians in Algiers only came through back channels. "My father, as a foreign diplomat, arranged for the Russians to see the film taken from the moon," Morin said. "The USIS office had a special screening for members of the KGB. It was a rare upbeat moment between the two sides."
Morin remembers one time when he was out in the desert asking for directions at night.
"There were roads in several directions ahead and the moon was clear that night," he said. "A guy came over to me and said 'Yes. Go in the direction of the moon. The moon is the guiding light for Americans from now on.'
"The moon landing had a strong impact on me because I was living in the third world and the landing had geopolitical significance," he said. "This was during the cold war, but it also transcended that. It was something all people could relate to."
As an astronaut, Morin was on the International Space Station for one week in April 2002.
"It was a space station assembly mission," Morin said.
Morin has met both Armstrong and Aldrin, he said.
"Armstrong came and spoke to my astronaut class of 1996," Morin said. "I met him briefly."
Then, after Morin retired as an astronaut, he ran into Aldrin, and — what else? "We talked about the moon."