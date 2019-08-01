Preliminary plans for a $1.9 million expansion of Snyder County offices have been unveiled as the architect seeks input from county employees.
Peter Folen of EADS Group of Lewistown met with the commissioners and representatives of several county agencies Thursday to discuss the plans for renovating the former M&T Bank adjacent to the courthouse in Middleburg, which is now referred to as the courthouse annex.
The county purchased the 6,566-square-foot building for $245,000 last October and soon after received a $500,000 state grant to renovate it.
"We are going to create an environment to serve the public as best as we can," said Folen.
The renovations will connect the two buildings, include a single entry for security and an elevator.
The project is expected to be put out for bid in January with construction beginning in the spring.
The commissioners, chief clerk and human resources offices and public meeting room will be relocated from the first floor of the courthouse to the top floor of the annex. The treasurer and board of elections' offices will also be moved from the courthouse to the first floor of the annex, county board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup said the renovations and office reorganization will be an opportunity for all departments to get rid of unneeded paperwork and other outdated items.
Prothonotary Teresa Berger was particularly interested in how the architects would incorporate the large bank vault in the annex.
"Wouldn't it be nice to use it?" she asked.
Kantz said he wants to put it to some use, but Folen said the architects have not yet "resolved" how to do it.
The last major renovation of the courthouse was in the late 1970s.