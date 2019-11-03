Area judge honored for support of children in foster care

Union-Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley has received the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' Advocate of the Year Award for his support of children in foster care.
The welfare of children and the preservation of families has been a priority for Sholley who serves as chairman of the Snyder and Union County Children's Roundtable that brings together agencies, faith organizations, school districts, community members and other professionals that work with children and families to develop solutions for issues they face.
"While I'm undoubtedly honored to receive the award, the recognition is due to the tremendous progress that has been made in Union and Snyder counties," he said. "Those successes are the result of the dedication and cutting-edge work and collaboration of the Children and Youth agencies, school districts, attorneys and other professionals that I have been privileged to work with."
Sholley was nominated for the award by Snyder County Children and Youth Administrator Jennifer Napp Evans.
"Judge Sholley deserves to be honored as an advocate for the educational stability of our foster youth because he consistently and unapologetically goes above and beyond to ensure that foster youth are well supported in receiving any supports and services necessary to help them be successful and to remain in their home school districts which assists them immeasurably and reduces the trauma imparted by the necessity of being placed in foster care," Napp Evans wrote in her nomination letter.
She said he has worked to make sure students remain in their home school districts regardless of their foster home address and had both counties participating in the Family Engagement initiative that has provided positive outcomes for children and their families, including a 75 percent increase in kin taking care of neglected or abused children in the past 18 months.
Sholley is also a member of the Pennsylvania State Roundtable, which focuses on child welfare issues across the Commonwealth, and serves as co-chairman of the Congregate Care Workgroup which aims to increase the availability of families for older youth in the foster care system. He was recently invited by Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Bae to represent the Pennsylvania Judiciary at the National Chief Justice's Leadership Summit on Dependency in Minneapolis.