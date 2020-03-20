Isabella Moles was surprised to learn that she is one of about 70 Susquehanna University students remaining on campus during the school closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It doesn't feel like there are that many people here," she said of Selinsgrove campus that houses 2,300 students during the regular school year. "It really just feels like there's a handful because people aren't getting together."
Some of the students are staying on campus for personal or family reasons and less than a dozen are international students, university spokesman Amanda O'Rourke said.
At Bucknell University, junior Peter Kaladius is among about 170 students who petitioned to stay in campus housing "for various reasons," according to an email sent by President John Bravman to faculty and staff Thursday following Gov. Tom Wolf's order closing all non-essential business.
Kaladius said he probably could have gotten a flight home to Egypt but worried that he wouldn't have reliable Internet service. He also hopes that a research project he's scheduled to participate in this summer at Georgia Tech is approved.
A natural introvert, Kaladius said he isn't overly bothered by the shutdown but he is connecting with six other roommates living in the on-campus house.
"Sometimes we cook together and yesterday we played cards," he said. The more social roommates are already bored and considering buying a PlayStation to pass the time, he said.
To stay active, Kaladius, a member of the cycling team, has been biking three times a week.
"I am concerned about the virus and talk with my parents constantly," he said of the regular phone calls he's making to relatives. "Everyone's being cautious."
The university is providing the students three boxed meals each day, access to Student Health and Public Safety services. Support services are continuing to be offered, he said.
Services, including meals and a food pantry, are also available to students at Susquehanna, O'Rourke said.
The Health and Counseling centers are offering remote services and students have been provided a phone number to call for appointments, prescriptions and other health needs, she said.
"It gets pretty lonely, especially if you're a social creature," Moles said, adding that she has gotten together with another student for an outdoor game of basketball but mostly she's staying alone with her dog, Tubaloo. "I'm definitely concerned about mental health during this."
She's grateful the university has allowed her and others with no family nearby or alternative housing to stay on campus.
"I wish I could express how relieved I am to have the support of the university," Moles said.