SELINSGROVE — An art exhibit exploring the African-American experience in the U.S. during the past 400 years is on display at Susquehanna University's Lore Degenstein Gallery.
The exhibit includes a 4-foot by 12-foot "I Am 400" banner that was purchased by the university and 62 individual original paintings included in the banner by artists Jerome W. Jones Jr. and his son, Jeromyah Jones, of Richmond, Va.
"This is the first time my father and I have exhibited so many pieces of art in a single show," Jeromyah Jones said in a telephone interview from his home, where he works and lives with his parents.
Due to COVID-19, the gallery is only open to campus residents through March 7. A 12-minute video of the exhibit will be posted online at www.susqu.edu/about-su/art-gallery.
The elder Jones began painting as a teen and at the age of 20 was celebrated at a Stevie Wonder concert where he presented a portrait of the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.
Jerome Jones has painted many high-profile African-Americans, including Muhammad Ali; Alex Haley, the author of 'Roots'; actor Ossie Davis and former New York City Assemblywoman Shirley Chisolm and many of his subjects have autographed the pieces.
"There are a lot of portraits," gallery director Dan Olivetti said of the acrylic and oil paintings that were created separately by father and son. "You can see the different styles between the men and the progression. It's a great exhibit."
Jeromyah Jones, 31, said he was inspired by his father's work.
"He never forced a brush in my hand, but he took me to galleries and my parents gave me the opportunity to meet history," he said, including an introduction to Ali at the age of 5. "It made my paintings more meaningful to me."
The young artist hopes to alter people's view of many African-Americans and their experience.
"I don't want to just paint these historical figures in the way we usually see them. African-Americans are not limited to the images often portrayed in mainstream media. We are not all monolithic in thinking. We've conquered so many fields of study, beyond entertainment, I put a poetic perspective to their lives," Jeromyah Jones said. "I put a poetic perspective to their lives."
Jerome Jones said he wants his art to educate and provide a better understanding and appreciation for African-Americans.
"We are higher in character, culture and contribution," he said.