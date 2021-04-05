Valley substitute teacher Tara McKinney was born and raised in California by a Filipino mother and white father and said despite being an American citizen she has often faced discrimination as a result of her Asian ancestry.
McKinney, a 43-year-old mother of three from Lewisburg, has worked in the Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Selinsgrove school districts as well as the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. She said she has been mocked by students and has had to explain to them on nearly a weekly basis during the COVID-19 pandemic that she’s not Chinese and that the country isn’t responsible for spreading the coronavirus.
“This is a tough task because many of these students are exposed to racist ideas and incorrect information at home,” McKinney said.
She’s also faced harassment from adults, including at a car business her family has patronized for a decade when an employee “jokingly” asked to see McKinney’s immigration papers.
“He did not ask my white husband, who was with me, for his immigration papers. When I confronted this man later, telling him that his actions made me feel unwelcome and uncomfortable, he claimed that he couldn’t be racist because he has mixed race grandchildren,” she recalled.
According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, incidents of anti-Asian crime rose 150 percent in major U.S. cities last year, and Stop Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate reports there have been thousands of incidents of hate-based crime and harassment against Asians since the pandemic began, including the slaying of six Asians in Atlanta last month and the unprovoked attack of a 65-year-old Filipino woman on a New York City street last week.
Bucknell University student Bangyan Li said the rising anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S. has dimmed her college experience.
Looking forward to the “unique opportunities” offered in the U.S., Li moved to Pennsylvania from China in 2018. She was surprised by the discrimination and stereotyping she faced as an Asian woman while attending school at Harrisburg Community College and later when she transferred to Bucknell last fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She describes receiving “inappropriate text messages” blaming her country for spreading the coronavirus and being asked by students to keep her distance from them.
“I had to bear the blame. I’m alone here and I don’t know anyone,” said Li, who had the added burden of worrying about the health of her relatives in China as the pandemic raged in her home country.
Although Bucknell is permitting in-class attendance, Li, a junior majoring in early childhood education, continues to study remotely and mostly stays alone in her room.
“I try to not go outside as much as possible. I can’t predict human behavior,” she said. Though she’s met many “very kind” and caring people, “during this racially sensitive time and (the) pandemic, everyone is extra nervous.”
Li is not alone. A recent U.S. Department of Education report found that 15 percent of Asian-American students were attending in-person classes in January compared to 49 percent of white students, 33 percent of Latino students and 28 percent of black students.
“All of us are concerned about our well-being,” said Mizuki Takahashi, an associate professor of biology and animal behavior at Bucknell and native of Japan.
Anti-Chinese sentiment
It’s not a new phenomenon, said Susquehanna University history professor Edward Slavishak.
In the late 1800s, an anti-Chinese sentiment swept the country, sparked in part by a national railroad strike that left many Americans out of work.
Just before the strike there was a large influx of Chinese into California and they were made a “scapegoat” for a variety of reasons — including a struggling economy — and targeted for violence, Slavishak said.
While some statements by U.S. leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic may have spurred some of the recent violent incidents against people of Asian descent, he attributes the economic downturn in the past year with having a larger role in the spate of hate-based crime.
McKinney said while she finds the latest spate of anti-Asian hate crime “really distressing and makes me feel powerless,” she said it’s been ongoing and only now being better understood due to the proliferation of video and social media.
“Racism and hate crimes are being captured and streamed for all to see and it’s harder to ignore,” she said. “Where many of these crimes went unreported before, anti-Asian racism has been magnified through the lens of the pandemic and has made the public painfully aware of hate crimes being committed against Asian-Americans in their communities.”
Takahashi, who moved to the U.S. in 2000 to attend graduate school and intends to return to Japan and his family when he retires, said he faced discrimination over the past two decades. He recalled as a student in Tennessee and West Virginia being made fun of, ostracized and taunted with names such as “Jap” and even “China Boy,” despite being Japanese.
“No one wanted to work with me,” Takahashi said, describing how he was shunned as a student. “Being ignored, either because I was Asian or because I was an immigrant or both, has been a very painful experience for me.”
For Li, being ignored has been just as stressful as receiving taunting text messages. She fought back tears once when classmates left her out as they picked teams to work with on an assignment.
“I didn’t cry in front of them. I cried after class,” she said.
‘Microaggressive’
The experience hasn’t been as emotionally difficult for Bucknell University history major Qian Qian Mei, who was raised in Philadelphia after emigrating from China to the U.S. at the age of 2 with her family.
Still, she describes “microaggressive” behavior, particularly during the pandemic when many associated the coronavirus with China.
“We were demonized by people in power,” Mei said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s frequent referral to the virus as the “China flu” and other derogatory and racially divisive comments.
In late March, Bucknell President John Bravman put out a statement condemning the violence against Asians and acknowledging the fears and concerns of Asians on campus.
Citing the murders of six Asian women in Atlanta last month, he wrote, “I know that the fear and the pain for some in our community, right now, is very real; that it spotlights the lived experience of many here, on this campus and in our surrounds; and that in particular it highlights a violence and hate born of a combination of racism and misogyny that has been seen all too many times throughout history.”
Takahashi said he appreciates Bravman’s statement to the campus community
“That was a big thing,” he said, adding that he hopes it prompts people of all races and ethnicities to begin a conversation and reach out to one another. “We need to develop empathy for people who are different, who are vulnerable and small in numbers.”
Mei said more action is needed and would like people to educate themselves about Asians and the history of Asians in the U.S. “There are a lot of resources online,” she said.
“I want to encourage the Bucknell and also the Lewisburg community to just say, ‘Hi.’ It doesn’t cost you anything,” Li said. “When we know about each other’s culture and language, everything will get better.”