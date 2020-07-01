HARRISBURG — Eligible businesses can now apply for the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program online.
$225 million in grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 will be awarded to eligible businesses through CARES Act funding.
To be eligible to apply, a business must: Be physically located, certified to do business, and generate at least 51 percent of their revenues in Pennsylvania, and have annual revenue of $1 million or less prior to the impact.
This is not a first-come, first-served program. There will be multiple rounds.
— THE DAILY ITEM