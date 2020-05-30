SUNBURY — The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is looking for volunteers to join its Susquehanna Stewards program. The overall focus is to protect and promote the 11,000 sq.-mile network of tributaries and communities within more than 20 Pennsylvania counties that feed into the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River.
The Stewards program is an initiative where a dedicated team of volunteers who live in various diverse geographic locations within the watershed work directly with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper to protect and promote the region's resources. Stewards provide the eyes and ears within each region of the watershed. They alert the Riverkeepers to certain issues and help share association information and initiatives with people within their region. They may be asked to help deliver programming and to help develop new initiatives.
For more information, contact Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com.
— RICK DANDES