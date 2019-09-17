MIDDLEBURG — Pennysylvania Falconry Association President Michael Dupuy is holding an annual introductory to falconry workshop on Sunday.
The 11 a.m. workshop is open to all at a cost of $10, which includes lunch and a trapping excursion with licensed falconers.
"Falconry is an ancient art and sport that has been handed down through the ages from falconer to falconer," Dupuy said. "The PFA encourages others to follow in that tradition."
For more information about the workshop or to join the association, visit www.pafalconry.org. The workshop will be the third annual event hosted by the PFA.
— MARCIA MOORE