A Snyder County jail male inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being held in isolation at the facility outside of Selinsgrove.
Warden Shawn Cooper said the inmate had been in the prison for four months and was scheduled to be transferred to state prison, which required a COVID-19 test be administered.
"He doesn't have any symptoms. He's fine," Cooper said of the inmate whose test returned positive on Wednesday.
The inmate has been placed in isolation at the jail for 14 days and will be given a second test to confirm he is virus-free before being sent to the state facility, he said.
It's the first positive COVID-19 case at the county jail since the pandemic began in early 2020.
"I'm surprised we've gone this long" without a positive case at the 135-bed facility, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
Cooper credits staff with following all the necessary steps to keep inmates and employees safe.
All incoming inmates are tested for COVID-19, he said, adding that he can't understand how the inmate contracted the virus since he's been in the facility for four months.
Other inmates who were housed near the infected prisoner have been tested but those results have not been released yet, he said.
"I'm waiting on pins and needles," Cooper said.