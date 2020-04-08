SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Athletic Council is offering a chili drive-thru for anyone in need this Friday, 4-6 p.m. on Magnolia Ave., outside the Harold L. Bolig Stadium, in Selinsgrove. Chili, cornbred and cookies for the kids will be available. There will be enough food for approximately 225 meals, organizers said.
The event is being done in conjunction with the following local businesses: Dunkin Donuts, Giant, Green Ridge Market, Heimbach's Country Store, L&L Market, National Beef, The REC- Regional Engagement Center, Selinsgrove Area School District, Weis-Lewisburg, and Wendy's of Selinsgrove.