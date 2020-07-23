MIDDLEBURG — Attorneys Edward "E.J." Rymsza and Brian Ulmer have been appointed to defend Christopher T. Fernanders in his double slaying case.
Fernanders is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the July 10 fatal shootings of his former wife, Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, in a Monroe Township restaurant parking lot.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, could face the death penalty for the premeditated murders. He is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville from gunshot wounds he suffered immediately after the slayings when a legally armed bystander struck him several times.
Rymsza, a Williamsport criminal defense attorney, is one of a few Valley lawyers qualified to handle death penalty cases. Ulmer is a Lewisburg attorney. Both were appointed by Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley after Fernanders applied for representation from the public defender's office.
The attorneys have requested a continuance for the preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday before District Judge John H. Reed.