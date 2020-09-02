A Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority $2 million grant opportunity is now available to support clean energy projects in Pennsylvania, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for the COVID-19 PEDA Restart Grants opened in August and will close Oct. 2, 2020, at 4 p.m.. Individual awards will not exceed $250,000. Applications must be submitted online through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application system.
Applicants should demonstrate how they expect an award to mitigate the impact of a project disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This may include: re-hire of workers or hiring of additional workers to complete the project quickly, ability to make immediate equipment payments to restart the supply chain, and the opportunity to overcome lost revenue due to market stagnation. Projects may include the following funding areas: the development and deployment of innovative, clean, advanced and efficient technologies; the generation of alternative energy or the production of alternative fuels; or the implementation of energy-efficiency/demand-side projects. Businesses conducting manufacturing or production operations related to alternative and clean energy projects in Pennsylvania are also eligible to apply for an award.
Applicants can request funds for retroactive costs, working capital or both; however, applicants must propose a minimum 1:1 match consisting of all eligible costs as described in the solicitation that will be expended after the application submission date.
