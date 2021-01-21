MIDDLEBURG— The Middleburg Municipal Authority has been awarded more than $4.5 million in grants and low-interest loans to make improvements to its water system.
The authority will receive $555,024 in grant money and $4,031,176 in low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
The improvements include the replacement of old cast iron and asbestos cement piping and replacing it with 10,330 feet of 8-inch ductile iron pipe; replacing an old reservoir with a 290,000-gallon concrete storage tank and a 163,000 steel standpipe tank to increase water pressure for customers and other plant renovations.
“I want to thank the PENNVEST Board for making this significant investment, which will have a lasting impact on the residents of Snyder County,” said state Sen. John Gordner, R-27. “Through these funds, safe and potable drinking water will be ensured.”
The system serves 549 residential customers within two municipalities in Snyder County and the population served has a household median income below the state average.
The investment "will go a long way in making much-needed safety upgrades to our local water supply," said state Rep. David Rowe, R-85.
— MARCIA MOORE