The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is now averaging under $2 a gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. The average this week is $1.95 a gallon, six cents cheaper than last week. The average price last year on this date was $2.96 a gallon.
With the latest declines, only four states in the region carry averages of more than $2/gallon: New York ($2.22), Washington, D.C. ($2.16), Pennsylvania ($2.08) and New Jersey ($2.05). At $1.68, North Carolina has the lowest state average in the region.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities are: Elysburg, $2.11, Lewisburg, $1.85, Mifflinburg, $1.90, Milton, $1.89, Mount Carmel, $1.93, Selinsgrove, $1.99, Shamokin, $1.94, and Sunbury, $1.99.
Prices may continue to drop in the week ahead, as regional refinery rates drop and the price of crude oil plummets. At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased by $1.60 to settle at $18.12 per barrel. On Monday, the price dropped into negative territory. This drastic drop is likely to be reflected at the pump in the days ahead.