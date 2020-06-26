MIDDLEBURG — A 41-year-old Beavertown man accused of rape is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000.
Vincent S. Long was arrested after Middleburg police were called to his home late Saturday to investigate an altercation, court records said.
He was charged with several felony offenses after police determined that after Long escorted the victim to a bathroom in his home he knocked her to the floor and raped her and placed a cloth in her mouth when she began to scream for help, court records said.
Long was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on charges of rape by force, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.