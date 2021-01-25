SELINSGROVE — A bench warrant has been issued for a York man charged with providing a false statement to police in the Aug. 6 crash on Route 204 that killed a Selinsgrove motorcyclist.
Antonio S. Vasquez, 48, failed to appear at a preliminary hearing Monday morning before District Judge John Reed on a charge of second-degree misdemeanor false reports and several summary offenses related to the fatal crash that claimed the life of Dean Dorman, 52.
A bench warrant for Vasquez's arrest was issued following his failure to appear in court.
Vasquez told police investigating the August accident that Dorman, who was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportser north on Route 204, crossed the double yellow lines and drove into his southbound 2019 Ford F-350.
Eyewitnesses and evidence at the scene revealed that Dorman was not at fault and Vasquez was charged with misdemeanor false reports and summary careless driving resulting in death, failure to drive in a single lane, operating a vehicle without proper equipment or financial responsibility.