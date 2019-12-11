A $1.65 million renovation project of the former M&T Bank adjacent the Middleburg courthouse and acquired by Snyder County in 2017 will likely be put out for bid next summer.
An environmental review of the 6,566-square-foot building is underway, said SEDA-Council of Governments project manager Mitzi Gallagher-Long.
The county has already completed some asbestos and lead-based paint abatement, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
EADS Architects, of Somerset, is designing the renovations in the building that will serve as new office space for the commissioners, chief clerk and human services.
A preliminary plan to relocate the secured main entrance was scratched when Sheriff John Zechman raised concerns.
Now that all of the work will be done on the interior only, Kantz said, the county will likely put the project out for bid in the summer so the work can be done in the winter at expected cost savings.
"We'll get a better price if we do it that way," he said.
The county has received a $500,000 state grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and $19,616 in Community Block Development Grants. Another request for $159,644 CDBG funds was submitted in November and is expected to be awarded in the spring.
Kantz said he anticipates borrowing the rest to cover the cost of the project.