Bill beefs up penalty for failing to warn about dam danger

HARRISBURG – Legislation that passed the state House this week would allow the Fish and Boat Commission to file criminal charges if owners of low-head dams don’t have adequate warnings in place to alert boaters about the danger posed by the almost 300 dams across the state.
“Boaters are often caught in the dangerous hydraulic boil behind the structure, which is often referred to as a ‘drowning machine,’” said state Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-York County, who authored the legislation, House Bill 1003. “It’s far past time to strengthen our warnings for these dangerous structures and protect those who take advantage of the recreational opportunities that Pennsylvania’s rivers offer.”
The most recent round of state inspections found that more than one-third of the 275 low-head dams checked by Fish and Boat Commission inspectors had improper warning markings or no warnings at all, said Mike Parker, a spokesman for the Fish and Boat Commission.
In 2018, Inspectors found 81 dams with problems, including things like the warnings were facing the wrong direction or brush and vandalism were blocking the warnings, Parker said.
Inspectors found 22 dams with no warnings, Parker said.
Under House Bill 1003, the first offense of failing to post a warning sign on a dam would carry a $250 fine. Second offenses or more would carry fines starting at $250 and reaching a maximum fine of $5,000, according to a fiscal analysis of HB 1003 completed by the House appropriations committee. Dam owners cited for failing to adequately maintain signs would face $150 fines for the first offense. Additional offenses for failing to maintain warning signs would carry $250 fines, according to the fiscal analysis.
The next round of inspections is not scheduled until next year, he said.
The measure passed the state House unanimously and now goes to the state Senate.
Parker said the changes in House Bill 1003 were developed by Gillespie after consulting with staff at the Fish and Boat Commission.
“In the upcoming weeks, Fish and Boat Commission staff will be meeting with Senate leadership to discuss the importance of this legislation in helping keep anglers and boaters safe on the water,” he said.