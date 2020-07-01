Black Lives Here: Selinsgrove resident says move to Valley was culture shock and one of his best life choices

Culture shock set in when Jason Little moved to the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Born and raised in the Pittsburgh area, Little, 52, of Selinsgrove, said his arrival at a former Bible college near Sunbury in 1997 was the first time in his life that he was the only Black person in anything he involved himself in.
He doesn’t regret sticking around.
“This is actually one of the best things I ever did in my life was move here and I feel welcome,” Little said.
Gliding back and forth on a swing on the front porch of his Orange Street home last week, Little said how two white neighbors brought his family cake and pie when they moved into the neighborhood, His was just the second Black family on the whole street, he recalled.
There have been no overt racist acts directed at Little, he said, though there have been subtle hints.
Little figures his skin color caused someone to shoot rocks using the tires of a 4-wheeler onto his car as he rode his own all-terrain vehicle recently in the coal hills of Northumberland County. He’s heard casual use of the n-word, a word he said he’s wiped clean from his own vocabulary. Little said he believes he’s been racially profiled by some local police officers during traffic stops.
But Little said he tries to judge individuals and their actions. He expressed admiration toward the local protest movement, one adding voices to calls nationwide for racial equality and the end to police brutality against unarmed minorities. He said he cried when he watched the video of George Floyd being choked to death by a now-former police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Little said he’s developed a fear of police and in the Black culture, he said that’s commonplace. Too often, he said police officers who’ve committed crimes and killed Black people have gone unpunished.
“If they’re policing us and protecting us, I want the same protection they afford you. Why wouldn’t I? Why shouldn’t I?” he asked.
The Central Susquehanna Valley has been good to Little, he said. And as he judges individuals on their actions and asks to be judged on his own, Little said he’s learned about his own biases.
Attempting to cross Market Street in Sunbury one day, Little said he grew angry when he observed a white woman lock the doors of her vehicle when he walked nearby. He said he stood in front of her vehicle, opened his arms wide and told her he wanted nothing that she had before walking across the thoroughfare.
“As soon as my foot hit the curb, God said to me, ‘you do the same thing to them, you just justify it.’ So this lady revealed my prejudice and she never said a word to me. Not one word. But she forever changed the way that I carry myself,” Little said.
“This is profound because it changed the way I saw the world,” he said.