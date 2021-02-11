SELINSGROVE — The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Library board has elected new officers and is inviting new members to help plan fundraising efforts.
“Our Friends organization strives to help our libraries enable and maintain programs for all ages through our financial endeavors. We welcome new members to join Friends to help continue these programs," said Co-Vice President Joyce Bilger.
Also serving on the board are Jan Vass, president; Linda Wieder, co-vice president; Anne Gates, secretary; and Joyce Hendricks, treasurer.
The board is looking forward to safely holding its annual fundraisers, including the yard, blueberry and outdoor book sales in the warmer months, said Hendricks.
The group's year-round book sale continues during regular hours at the Gelnett Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
"As with most nonprofits, our year has been a difficult one, but we believe wholeheartedly in the importance of public libraries in our communities. We’re eager to offer them our financial support in 2021," Hendricks said.
To become a member, visit the Friends of Rudy Gelnett Library Facebook page; pick up a form at one of the Snyder County branch libraries in Selinsgrove, Beavertown, McClure or Middleburg, or contact Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.