MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County residents who receive a per capita tax bill will see a $5 reduction with the county's decision to eliminate the "outdated" tax this year.

The board voted unanimously in December to eliminate its portion of the tax due since it netted $30,000 after expenses and the county was one of a few in the state that still levied it.

"It's not often we get the opportunity to eliminate a tax," said Commissioner Joe Kantz. "Financially, this year was very challenging, but after reviewing the net proceeds of this nuisance tax the commissioners had a goal to eliminate it and with the help of our row officers and department heads we were able to do it."

Some municipalities do not levy a per capita tax, including Penn Township, but the school districts and some municipalities still do, he said.

"It took a team effort to be able to afford (to eliminate the per capita tax)," said Commissioner Adam Ewig. "Taxpayers had a difficult last year and we wanted to do everything we could to try and ease the tax burden."

Kantz reminds residents that the farmstead and homestead filing deadline is Monday. 

