SHAMOKIN DAM — The Shamokin Dam Council will appoint a temporary successor to long-serving member Andrew Bickhart following his passing on Jan. 3.
Bickhart was first elected to the board in 2004 and had three years remaining on his latest term.
The council will vote on Feb. 1 for the replacement to serve on the council through the end of this year.
Candidates interested in serving the last two years of Bickhart's seat will vie in the spring primary and November general election.
Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine was hired the same year Bickhart was first elected to serve on the council.
"He will be missed," Hovenstine said.
— MARCIA MOORE