A bridge replacement project will begin next week on Middle Road in Snyder County, causing a detour for the next few months.
The bridge is located between Gameland and Ritter Ridge roads in Adam Township.
A crew from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be working to create a diversion channel for the stream bed, demolish the existing single span, reinforced concrete slab bridge to prepare the site for a precast concrete box culvert. A contractor is expected to set the new bridge in late July.
Final work including drainage improvements, paving and a new guide rail is expected to be completed in early August.
A detour will be in place during this project using Route 235, Troxelville Road and Decker Road.
— MARCIA MOORE