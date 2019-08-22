SPRING TOWNSHIP — Work on a bridge along Route 4005 in Spring Township, Snyder County, next week will impact traffic.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crew will be placing an epoxy overlay on the bridge located between Kepner and Sandhill roads, weather permitting, during daylight hours Monday and Tuesday. The repairs will protect the concrete deck from salt corrosion and increase the life of the span.
The road will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic controlled by stop signs during the work.
— MARCIA MOORE