SELINSGROVE — BrightFarms is hiring 10 more employees nine months after it began growing salad greens at its hydroponic greenhouse in Penn Township.
"The demand for our products is higher than ever, and as as a result, our operation continues to grow," general manager Tony Paar said. "We're looking to hire 10 full-time employees for various positions around the greenhouse. Employees will be trained to operate high-tech greenhouse equipment and will enjoy generous benefits and a culture that is second to none."
The starting salary is $13 an hour, senior marketing manager Matt Grant said.
The 263,000-square-foot greenhouse off Route 522 has been operating since late January and at present employs a staff of 55.
There has been a sales boost during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the past year, the company has added a few hundred Stop & Shop supermarkets to its customer base, Grant said.
"We saw demand pick up because they couldn't get produce from the west," he said.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said additional hiring at the new company is good news amid the pandemic.
"It's good that in these past very difficult six months we continue to see some positive signs that our local economy is getting stronger," he said.
The Irvington, N.Y.-based BrightFarms has four other greenhouses in Bucks County, Virginia, Ohio and Illinois. The Selinsgrove facility is the largest and produces about two million pounds of salad greens are grown each year.