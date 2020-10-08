PENN TOWNSHIP — PENN Greenhouse LLC, the company that operates BrightFarms in Penn Township, has received a $2.95 million loan to acquire the property and build the 263,000-square-foot hydroponic growing and processing plant.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the low-interest loan approvals through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday.
Brightfarms began growing salad greens at the greenhouse located off Route 522 in late January. The company employs 55 and announced in September that another 10 positions have been added.
The loan, obtained through SEDA-Council of Governments includes a $2.25 million real estate loan at a 15-year, .75 percent fixed interest rate and a $700,000 machinery and equipment loan at a 10-year, 1.75 percent fixed interest rate.
The cost of the entire project is $19.9 million.
— MARCIA MOORE