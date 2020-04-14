SELINSGROVE — BrightFarms is supporting the Central PA Food Bank by donating a portion of every package sold to the agency that is serving a growing number of Valley residents during the health crisis.
The company will give a portion of the sale of every packet of salad sold through May 15 directly to the food bank "to respond to the critical food shortages," said Matt Grant, senior marketing manager at the hydroponic greenhouse in Penn Township.
The food bank has been serving about 175,000 people each month in 27 counties during the coronavirus epidemic, said executive director Joe Arthur.
That amounts to about a 25 percent increase and Arthur said the need will continue to rise as the economic impact of the pandemic plays out.
In the first four weeks of the crisis, Arthur said the food bank was providing a 53 percent increase in food poundage.
Securing food to feed people has been "a national challenge," he said. "We need three to four truckloads a day. We have food-sourcing teams out there every day.
Since food donations from the public are not permitted during the pandemic, the food bank is accepting monetary donations through
BrightFarms has also set up a GoFundMe page and has donated the first $2,000 of a $20,000 goal.