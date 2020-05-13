Bucknell professor predicts quick recovery for meat industry

Bucknell professor Jimmy Chen expects the slowdown in meat production amid the COVID-19 outbreak will not last but recovery will come at a cost.
Changes in the industry will help it rebound but it could lead to more investment in automation and fewer workers, said Chen, a supply chain researcher at Bucknell Freeman College of Management.
"The meat industry is still quite labor-intensive, but to some extent, it has transitioned from batch production processes to assembly line production processes — so raw materials now flow through on conveyor belts or hangers," said Chen. "When the reduced number of workers causes a bottleneck, the production flow will be backed up. Unfortunately, the backed-up materials have a relatively short shelf life and high holding costs, so livestock suppliers and manufacturers have to make quick decisions to stop further losses."
On a brighter note, he said, the meat industry supply chain is shorter and simpler than other industries allowing it to "adjust and recover fast, assuming pandemic safety guidelines for meatpackers are improved and enforced."
At National Beef, which operates a case-ready packing plant in Hummels Wharf where several people tested positive for the disease, the health and safety of employees remain the priority, company spokesman Keith Welty said.
An Iowa plant closed temporarily after more than 170 workers tested positive for COVID-19, and in a statement, National Beef President and CEO Tim Klein posted on the company website, the health crisis has impacted everyone from ranchers to consumers.
"We have invited and welcomed leaders from the Center for Disease Control and our state and local health authorities to tour our facilities, meet with our team members and review our safety procedures. They are pleased with the measures we have taken to ensure the safety of our employees and are committed to helping us operate and take care of our employees," Klein said
The company has extended special emergency response pay and benefits for all of the hourly production employees through May 31. The additional benefits include a $2 per hour increase in base wage rates for all hours worked beginning March 16.
As far as the meat supply chain, Klein said, "President Trump’s Executive Order that ensures meat and poultry processing operations continue will help us maintain our production and ability to keep quality beef on the tables of our American families."
Chen doesn’t see panic buying or people fighting over meat during the pandemic.
"Unlike toilet paper, the meat supply and demand will be balanced quickly because consumers will probably reduce their meat consumption as the retailers raise the meat price,” he says. “To the retailers, the price markup is much more flexible for meat products than for toilet products. Meat is not like toilet paper, which runs on a razor-thin margin."